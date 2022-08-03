 

Say What?!: West Virginia Man’s Lost Ring Found After 43 Years

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

West-Virginia-mans-lost-ring-found-after-43-yearsJACKSON CO., West Virginia – A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later.

Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.

Read the full story here.


