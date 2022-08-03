Burns & Burns Employee Named Vice President of Rotary Club of Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns is proud to congratulate their very own Ben Kirsch on being named the new Vice President of the Rotary Club of Bradford for 2022-2023.
He will be working alongside the new President, Steve Morgan. The Rotary Club of Bradford supports community initiatives and local non-profits through volunteering, fundraising, and special events. More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bradfordrotary.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.