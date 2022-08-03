 

State Police Respond to DUIs in Clarion Borough, Toby Township

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

DUI in Toby Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of DUI involving a four-wheeler around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, along State Route 68, near Hillis Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 63-year-old Beaver Falls man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol while operating a 2021 Polaris four-wheeler.

No further details were released.

DUI in Clarion Borough

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Hyundai along South 8th Avenue, in Clarion Borough, around 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

Police say a known 27-year-old Clarion man was arrested for a drug-related DUI.

No further details were released.

State Police released the above reports on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

