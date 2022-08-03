State Police Respond to DUIs in Clarion Borough, Toby Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Toby Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of DUI involving a four-wheeler around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, along State Route 68, near Hillis Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 63-year-old Beaver Falls man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol while operating a 2021 Polaris four-wheeler.

No further details were released.

DUI in Clarion Borough

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Hyundai along South 8th Avenue, in Clarion Borough, around 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

Police say a known 27-year-old Clarion man was arrested for a drug-related DUI.

No further details were released.

State Police released the above reports on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

