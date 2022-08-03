Strattanville Woman Conned Into Purchasing $6,500 Worth of Cell Phones

STRATTANVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an incident of theft by deception in Strattanville Borough.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. on Friday, July 8, as a known 69-year-old Strattanville woman “engaged in an online relationship and purchased multiple cell phones.”

The cell phones were then sent to other states and countries, police said.

The following phones were purchased:

– Two iPhone 13 Pro Max, Value $4,400.00

– iPhone 13 Mini, Value $700.00

– Samsung Galaxy S Ultra 22, Value $1,400.00

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.