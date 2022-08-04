The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

