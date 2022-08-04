Clair E. Shaffer passed away on July 31, 2022 at the age of 80.

He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord.

Clair was born to the parents of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer on March 3, 1942.

He was a 1960 graduate of Dayton High School.

He retired from Dominion Gas where he had worked for many years.

He was a man who loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and camper.

Clair enjoyed attending blue grass festivals and listening to country music.

He was a self-taught guitarist and singer and throughout his earlier years of life played in a band.

He was a veteran of the military and served in the army during 1960 – 1963.

Clair is survived by his companion of 12 years, Kay Brink, of Smicksburg, and his beloved dog Toby.

He is also survived by his children: Belinda (Be) Rosencrance and Jake of Dayton, PA; Theresa (Te) Reed and Bill of Milan, OH; and Tammy Smith and Ken of Corry, PA; along with his daughter-in-law Jennifer Shaffer of Mayport, PA and step-son Ken Hoffman of New Bethlehem.

His survivors also include his 10 grandchildren: Chad Reed (Daniel), Brittany Bussard, Christopher Rosencrance, Aaron Bussard (Nour), Stephen Rosencrance (Cassidy), Ciara Reed, Owen (Bubba) Shaffer (Makayla), Hailey Smith (Zach), Morgan Smith (Tucker), and Rylan Smith.

He was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren: Kaydence Bussard, Kolt Wilson, Sorelle Rosencrance and Mila Bussard.

Clair was also blessed by many others who became a part of his extended family throughout the course of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kim (Hollenbaugh) Shaffer, son Christopher Shaffer and an infant daughter Tania Shaffer.

Family and Friends are asked to join in the Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, September 24 at Concord Presbyterian Church, 907 State Route 1019, Dayton, PA.

Visitation will be from 10 – 11:30 with Pastor Sheila Wadding presiding over the service beginning at 11:30.

The family would like to extend their deepest “Thanks” to all those who came to know and care for Clair throughout these past couple of years as he attended his doctor’s appointments and treatments.

May we all take comfort in knowing that “Dad” is rejoicing in Heaven sharing his wit and humor with those he meets.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

