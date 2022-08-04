Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tater Tot Casserole

Doesn’t this recipe sound delicious?!

Ingredients

3/4 pound bulk hot Italian sausage

3/4 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)



1 small onion, chopped2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided1/2 cup 2% milk1 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 package (32 ounces) frozen Tater Tots

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook the sausage, beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the soup, beans, corn, 1 cup cheese, milk, garlic powder, seasoned salt and cayenne. Transfer to 2 greased 11×7-in. baking dishes. Top with Tater Tots; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese.

-Cover and freeze 1 casserole for up to 3 months. Cover and bake the remaining casserole at 350° for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer.

-To use frozen casserole: Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

-Cover and bake at 350° for 50 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.