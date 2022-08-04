Daniel J. Edinger, 65, of Emlenton, Pa, passed away on August 1, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 23, 1956, and was the son of the late Ralph and Rose Page Edinger.

Dan was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School.

He worked as a lumber handler of Hickman Lumber before declining health.

He was a Pittsburgh sports fan rooting for the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.

He enjoyed being outside and was an avid hunter.

He will be remembered as a classic rock enthusiast and listening to his records.

He is survived by his two daughters: Autumn (Ryan) Himes of St. Petersburg; and Angela Rottman of St. Petersburg. Three sisters: Cynthia “Cyndi” (Tim) Laughlin of Bluff City, Tn.; Leora “Lee” Hunnings of Williamston, Sc.; and Linda (Mitch) Overheim of Foxburg. Two brothers: Richard W. Galena of Carlisle; and Michael J. Edinger of Emlenton. His grandchildren: Jayden and Madison Rottman; Kenzy Kellogg; and Greyson Himes.

A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, August 5th from 12-1 pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave).

A Celebration of life will follow at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Dan’s honor may be made to Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

