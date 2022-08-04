 

Daniel J. Edinger

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sbOWGBSXE3EEPgDaniel J. Edinger, 65, of Emlenton, Pa, passed away on August 1, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 23, 1956, and was the son of the late Ralph and Rose Page Edinger.

Dan was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School.

He worked as a lumber handler of Hickman Lumber before declining health.

He was a Pittsburgh sports fan rooting for the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.

He enjoyed being outside and was an avid hunter.

He will be remembered as a classic rock enthusiast and listening to his records.

He is survived by his two daughters: Autumn (Ryan) Himes of St. Petersburg; and Angela Rottman of St. Petersburg. Three sisters: Cynthia “Cyndi” (Tim) Laughlin of Bluff City, Tn.; Leora “Lee” Hunnings of Williamston, Sc.; and Linda (Mitch) Overheim of Foxburg. Two brothers: Richard W. Galena of Carlisle; and Michael J. Edinger of Emlenton. His grandchildren: Jayden and Madison Rottman; Kenzy Kellogg; and Greyson Himes.

A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, August 5th from 12-1 pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave).

A Celebration of life will follow at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Dan’s honor may be made to Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

