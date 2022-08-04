Paula G. Smith, 77, of North Washington, passed away Tuesday, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville following an illness.

Born in Butler, Pa. on July 16, 1945, she was daughter of late Walter Paul and June Ann Tack Bruce.

A 1963 graduate of Butler High School, she was long affiliated with First United Methodist Church of Butler.

Paula served as clerk and manager of former B&B Market in Butler, worked in the Butler School System cafeteria, and earlier was employed by the former Troutman Department Store.

Along with husband Frank, they were longtime and active members of Butler Area Street Machine Assn. (BASMA), and where she served as activities director for many terms.

A favorite pastime was family camping, as well as knitting-crocheting and making jewelry.

Surviving are her husband Frank, son and wife Ken and Karen Smith of Chicora, and three grandchildren: Paul (Lauren), Kurt (Maddie, and Kayla Smith; one brother David Carl Bruce of Wayne, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by brother Warren Douglas Bruce.

A Memorial Service for Paula will be held at 3:00 PM Friday (08-05) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire.

Interment will follow at a later date at Mt. Varnum Cemetery, Washington Twp., Butler Co.

to view/send condolences, sympathy cards, flowers, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.