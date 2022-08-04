Pennsylvania Capitol Police Seeks Candidates Through New Recruitment Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department (PA Capitol Police) has announced the launch of a new internship program that provides training and certification, as well as most associated costs.

At a time when there is a national shortage of candidates entering the law enforcement profession, PA Capitol Police is proud to launch a program that will provide support for candidates with a desire to serve all Pennsylvanians and ensure the safety of capitol complex employees and visitors.

“The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an overwhelming demand for a pipeline that has very limited supply right now,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob said. “The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have not been immune to effects of this shortage. Approximately 50 % – of our current workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next four years. The time is now for us to develop new ways to attract and retain candidates.”

The PA Capitol Police Intern Program is designed to enable successful candidates to attend the full-time Act 120 certification academy for six months, complete their officer field training, and then be a full-time PA Capitol Police Officer. This is the first time the PA Capitol Police has ever been able to sponsor a program that covers the cost of Act 120 certification, equipment and other associated costs as part of the hiring process for an officer.

“Our hope is that by covering these costs, we can attract quality candidates who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement but may not have been able to cover the costs associated with following through on that desire,” Jacob said.

Candidates will need to be 21 years of age upon the successful completion of their ACT 120 certification, hold a valid driver’s license, be a US citizen and be able to pass the physical examination and performance requirements. The PA Capitol Police is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

The PA Capitol Police offer a full benefits package with medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as paid vacation and sick leave. The starting salary for the Intern Program is $42,750. Once the candidate completes the Act 120 certification and field training for a PA Capitol Police Officer Trainee, they will be promoted to PA Capitol Police Officer and their salary will increase to $47,653.

The PA Capitol Police is an accredited law enforcement agency of more than 110 officers with full arrest powers that investigates all reported crimes within its jurisdiction of state-owned properties and buildings in Harrisburg and Scranton. The force maintains a 24-hours a day/7 days a week presence in Harrisburg, where we are responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of those who work in and visit the Capitol Complex.

For more information on the PA Capitol Police, or to apply for the Intern Program, visit https://www.dgs.pa.gov/police/employment.

