PSP Searching for Men Who Used Distraction Technique to Lure Victim Out of Vehicle, Steal $1000

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp-distractionMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for two men who allegedly used a distraction technique to lure a victim out of a vehicle in the parking lot of Clarion Walmart and then steal the victim’s wallet.

Police said the crime occurred on August 3 around 11:00 a.m. when one male suspect distracted the victim by stating there was a thumbtack in the victim’s tire. The male then lured the victim out of the vehicle to show him/her the thumbtack.

While the victim was distracted, a second male suspect allegedly entered the vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet.

The suspects then allegedly went to a nearby ATM and withdrew $1,000.

Anyone who can identify either of the suspects is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


