Robert C. Drake was born in Clintonville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1935.

He was welcomed into Heaven on November 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Dorothy Coulter and Stanley Drake; his sister Lois Hassler; his brothers James and Stanley Drake; his grandchildren Austin Williams and Jenna Carroll.

He is survived by his wife Ella Mae; daughters Patty, (John), Alaine, (Steve); grandchildren Amber (Joslynn), Sean (Jen), Michael, (Caitlin)

Robert worked over 20 years as a Machine Operator for Glass Containers Corporation, and over 20 years as a Mechanical Technician for Cameron Energy Services until retirement in 2005.

Robert served in the U.S. Army between 1957 to 1959 and in the U.S. Army Reserves between 1959 and 1961.

A graveside service will be held at the cemetery in Parker on August 8, 2022 at 11:00 am.

