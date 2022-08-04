 

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight-Warren Corbett

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Aug 04 10-44-51 Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.

Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.

This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Warren Corbett

Warren began working at Beverage-Air in the summer of 2021 as summer help on line 6.

Warren will leave his position on line 6 in the fall to return to his college studies, but returns during breaks and again the following summer.

Warren is a great worker and his co-workers are always excited when he tells them he is coming back.

He catches on very quickly when he receives a new task and always does what is needed of him. Warren is always a pleasure to be around and to work with.

When asked why he feels he has been so successful at Beverage Air, he says the team on Line 6 is the real reason. “They’re helpful, fun to be around and great workers.”

When warren gets a break from work and school, you will find him playing basketball, working out or playing Xbox.

If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.

Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.

Screenshot at Aug 04 10-44-32


