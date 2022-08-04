SPONSORED: Chiropractic Services Available at Spine & Extremities Center
Dr. Peters is accepting new patients at Spine & Extremities Center for general chiropractic services and as a provider for specialized care within our team-based advanced modalities and spinal decompression programs.
Dr. Aaron M. Peters, DC provides self-pay comprehensive and affordable chiropractic services at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion. Services include spinal and extremity chiropractic manipulation (adjustments) as well as more specialized services such as lumbar flexion-distraction and thoracic/lumbar/pelvic drop table techniques. Dr. Peters specializes in the care of patients with headaches, neck pain, shoulder pain, lower back pain, sciatica, hip pain, and postural/mobility issues. He has extensive experience working with patients and athletes utilizing chiropractic adjustments, corrective/therapeutic exercise, and lifestyle coaching. A new patient visit is $50, and thereafter for established patients a chiropractic visit is $40.
Additional services can be added to your chiropractic visit for an additional cost:
- Instrument-Assisted Soft-Tissue Mobilization (IASTM) – $30
- Class IV Medical Laser Therapy – $30-$55
- Shockwave Therapy – $45-$95
- Cervical Traction – $30
- Lumbar Traction – $30
- 10 minutes of High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) – $30
- 20 minutes of High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) – $50
Prices for medical laser and shockwave therapy depend on the size of the area treated. Please let the office staff know, or leave a note in your online booking when scheduling your appointment.
Dr. Peters also provides evaluation for patients seeking our specialized treatments through our established protocols and provides care for our patients who are already enrolled in our advanced modalities programs for conditions such as plantar fasciitis, lower back pain, hip pain, back/neck pain, headaches, and shoulder pain/impingement.
A standard established patient chiropractic visit is about 15 minutes. For appointments with an added service the appointment time will be approximately 20-35 minutes, depending on the modality added. Dr. Peters can also answer any questions patients have regarding our advanced modalities and can make his recommendations. He is an integral provider in our team-based treatment programs.
A new patient booking for chiropractic care is available on their app.
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
Or – you can call the office at 814-227-5855.
