State Police Calls: Police Investigating Incidents of Indecent Assault, Harassment

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Washington Township

PSP Marienville received a report of harassment near Landmark Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

Police say a known 30-year-old Venus man reported that he was struck in the face by another male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Assault at SCI Forest

Marienville-based State Police are investigating an alleged indecent assault that occurred at SCI Forest, along Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 20, around 7:54 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 32-year-old Marienville man.

State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.


