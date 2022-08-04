 

State Police Warn of Scam Calls, Texts

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State-PoliceCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are advising the public to stay vigilant against texts and calls from scammers. 

According to Marienville-based State Police, a call was received around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, regarding a theft by deception in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the actor claimed to be with the Department of Health and contacted the victim via text message. The actor asked the victim to send gift cards to them and, upon receiving the gift cards, the actor would send the victim a larger amount of money.

The public is asked if you receive a call or text and are unaware of the validity, call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


