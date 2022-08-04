 

Susanna F. Zitzelberger

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Susanna F. Zitzelberger, age 99, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1923 to the late Michael and Frances (Tarapaska) Fisher.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Arlene F. Troese of Clarion; brother, Charlie (Fay) Dell of Orchard Park, NY and sister, Geri Meyers of Orchard Park, NY. In addition, a nephew, Jim Dell of Orchard Park, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Arthur J. Zitzelberger.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.


