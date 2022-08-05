The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

