Birthday Wishes: Emeric Turns One!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy First Birthday, Emeric Arthur Olson!

Emeric’s birthday is on Friday, August 5.

Submitted by Emeric’s mother and father, Morgan Simpson and Cody Olson.

