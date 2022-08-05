Borough Approves Services for Demolition of Clarion Pool, Reclamation of Property

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council has approved the architectural and engineering services for the demolition and reclamation of the Clarion pool.

The approval was brought forth as a formal motion during Wednesday’s monthly council meeting, and Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, LLC, of Seneca, was selected for the project.

Clarion Area School District will assist in providing services, and a total cost of $12,200.00 will be split between the borough and the school district.

A start date for the project has not been set.

This is the latest action regarding the Clarion pool since June when Council approved a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deeming it an obsolete facility.

While Council was in the process of submitting an application for a 2022 PA DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program grant for the pool, the Clarion Area School Board approved a new lease for the land on Tuesday, March 8, which made the likelihood of the agreement being vetoed by the council.

Council voted in April to officially not renew the 25-year pool property lease with the Clarion Area School District.

“Being that the grant money for the pool was from DCNR, we needed to send them a letter stating that the pool itself is an obsolete facility and that we will no longer be utilizing it as a pool,” council member Rachel Roberts said. “That is the first step in the long process of reclaiming that piece of property back to not a pool.”

Prior to this action, Council had approached the school board for a new 25-year lease from March 1, 2022, until February 28, 2047, to show possession of the property as required in a grant application.

“We gave them all of the information that they needed to know to write a lease that would, essentially, make us fail,” Roberts said. “They asked us all of the right questions.”

The school district also added a requirement that the borough must secure a total of $1,100,000.00 in funds needed to complete the rehabilitation of the pool. The funds must be secured on or before November 30, 2023, or the district may elect to terminate this lease by providing 20 days’ written notice to the borough.

“The first thing they said to us is: ‘We are land poor and we want that property,’” council president Carol Lapinto said. “I am really disappointed. We tried for years to get that pool up and running, and we thought we had everything in place. We had a good chance to get the grant. We finally had the funds to match any type of grant, and this just did not work out.”

The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library.

In other business, the council:

– Approved United Way of Clarion County’s Special event request for a 5K and a 10K Race to be held on September 24, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (annual request, starts at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. only difference), contingent upon COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event.

– Approved special event request from PennWest Clarion for fireworks during Welcome Weekend on August 20, 2022, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., contingent upon COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event.

– Ratified the approval of the settlement of the Assessment Appeal by Regency, according to the Terms of the Stipulation and Consent Orders.

– Authorized the refund of overpaid taxes to Regency in the amount of $16,574.88.

– Approved Resolution #2022-467, Submission of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to Clarion County in the Amount of $150,000.00 for Phase II of the South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and Committing Clarion Borough Funds in the Amount of $15,000.00 as the local share for the application.

– Accepted the proposal received from First United National Bank with an interest rate of 3.96% for 72 months, or a monthly payment of $3,805.78 for a new street sweeper.

– Approved permission to advertise ordinance #2022-838, Local Government Unit Debt Act Ordinance in reference to the street sweeper.

– Approved permission to hire Lewis Armstrong as a Probationary Police Officer at the starting base rate of $21.22 per hour (70% of base rate).

– Approved permission for Blended Nutrition to place two tables on the sidewalk against the storefront at 532 Main Street between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekends, weather-permitting.

