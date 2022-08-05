 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rhubarb Custard Bars

Friday, August 5, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Prepare a batch of these custard bars for your friends and family!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar

1 cup cold butter

Filling:
2 cups sugar
7 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup heavy whipping cream
3 large eggs, room temperature, beaten
5 cups finely chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed and drained

Topping:
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the flour and sugar; cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes.

-Meanwhile, for filling, combine sugar and flour in a bowl. Whisk in cream and eggs. Stir in the rhubarb. Pour over crust. Bake at 350° until custard is set, 40-45 minutes. Cool.

-For the topping, beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth; fold in whipped cream. Spread over top. Cover and chill. Cut into bars. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

