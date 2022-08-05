Featured Local Job: High School Cafeteria Monitor
Friday, August 5, 2022 @ 02:08 PM
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Cafeteria Monitor.
Position available immediately at the Keystone School District.
2.5 Hours per day
The salary would be $11.80 per hour.
Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Current Act 34, 151, 168, and FBI Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:
Mr. Michael McCormick
Acting Superintendent
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: August 19, 2022 or until position is filled.
