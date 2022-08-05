Featured Local Job: Licensed Massage Therapist

Spine & Extremities Center, of Clarion, currently has two openings for Licensed Massage Therapists.

Full or part-time positions available performing therapeutic massage.

Spine & Extremities Center will supply the patients and supplies.

Flexible schedule, friendly working environment, and convenient scheduling through their own branded app for patients.

Competitive compensation commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume to:

[email protected] or call 814-227-5855 and ask for Lindsay.



