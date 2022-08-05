Featured Local Job: Regional Senior Products Agent
Burns and Burns Insurance currently has an opening for a Regional Senior Products Agent.
Job Location: Clarion, PA, 16214, USA
Job Category: Insurance Sales
Job Type: Full-Time
Job Description
THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!
Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about their customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.
Salary: $40,000.00 – $60,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- Family-oriented environment/ culture
- Vacation and sick time
- Paid holidays
- Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability
- Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, Burns and Burns represents over 60 carriers, which means they are able to assist their clients with more options to best fit their needs
- EEOC
401K & profit sharing
Responsibilities:
New Sales:
- Identifies and develops insurance prospects and appropriate markets
- Responds to referrals quickly and effectively
- Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs
- Creates and maintains client or prospect lists
- Designs insurance plans and recommends coverages to clients
- Creates insurance proposals; makes sales presentations to prospective and existing clients on new and renewal business
- Completes and submits applications and related documentation to appropriate insurance markets
- Prepares, requests, and delivers binders to insureds
- Educates clients concerning agency payment expectations and cancellation procedures
- Asks for referrals from insureds to help generate new business
- Develop a deep knowledge on the differences between a variety of Medicare carriers to ensure that you are placing clients in the plan that best fits their needs
Retention and Continuous Marketing:
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction
- Explains coverages and exclusions and documents explanations on automated file for future reference
- Develops a book of business that is profitable for both the agency and the carrier
- Reviews existing policy coverages, at least annually, to upgrade accounts and remarket, if necessary
- Assists service staff to collect client information in preparation of schedules of insurance, summaries, and renewal proposals
- Reviews appropriate policy change requests and other account activity
- Documents automated file as appropriate. Uses each client contact as an opportunity for coverage review and marketing of need covered
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships
- Accepts and handles any duties/prospects as assigned by agency management
Personal and Organizational Development:
- Participates in sales meetings
- Identifies training needs with assistance from managers. Develops a personal improvement plan, and take responsibility for learning and improving technical and sales skills regularly
- Reads and interprets technical manuals and insurance information from carriers, vendors, publishers, etc
- Responsible for passing ALL yearly federal (AHIP) and carrier-specific exams relating to Medicare sales
- Continuously improve through feedback
- Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
- Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales, and status reports
- Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments
Requirements:
Education: High school diploma
Experience: Insurance experience is a plus.
Life & health license required.
As well as:
- Strong time management skills
- Attention to detail-job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly
- Integrity – job requires being honest and ethical
- Concern for others-job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job
- Adaptability – job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace
- Initiative – job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges
Interested individuals may apply by submitting his/or her resume to Bree Daugherty at [email protected]
