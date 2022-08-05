George Curtis Boyles, 96, of Venus, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Clareview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.

Born March 30, 1926, in Clarion, George was the son of late George and Anna Boyles.

George worked for R & H Trucking, Asplund Tree Service, Cooper & Jarrett Trucking and Hall’s Motor Transit as a truck driver and mechanic.

George married Madelyn Schupp who preceded him in death in 2002.

He and Madelyn enjoyed camping until her passing.

He also enjoyed repairing small engines and hunting.

George is survived by his children Diane (Thomas) Wolbert, of Lucinda, Curtis (Deborah) Boyles, of Venus and Malinda (Ed) Felix, of Stump Creek; his grandchildren Thomas (Carolyn) Wolbert, Jr, of Lucinda, Andrew Wolbert, of Lucinda, Anthony (Sherry) Boyles, of Brentwood, Scott (Ashley) Boyles, of Knox, Erika (Kris) Getzik, of Needham, MA and April (Chris) Papst, of Cockeyville, MD; his great grandchildren Rebecca (Seth) Beary, of Clarion, Jessica (Christian) Snyder, of Lucinda, Robert Wolbert, of Kuwait, Gavin Boyles, of Brentwood, Ian Boyles, of Brentwood, Eva Boyles, of Knox, Fox Boyles, of Knox, Miles Getzik, of Needham, Isla Papst, of Cockeyville, MD, Ady Papst, of Cockeyville, MD and his great-great grandchildren Makenna Snyder, of Lucinda and Colton Snyder, of Lucinda.

Along with wife and parents George was preceded in death by a grandson David Wolbert.

George was the last remaining siblings Roy Boyles, Hazel Black, Anne Stephens and Kathryn Walker,

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Clarion IC Cemetery.

In lieu flowers the family asks memorial donations be made in George’s honor to Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox PA 16232 or Heavenly Gaits TRC, Inc, 2059 Ninevah Road, Knox PA 16232.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

