Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on August 4, 2022.

Born on September 25, 1972, she is a daughter of Donald Walter Krupitzer, Jr. and Diane Sue Porter Krupitzer.

Jacqueline was a 1990 Cranberry Area High School Graduate.

She loved to tend her garden, make various crafts, canning, and cooking family meals.

She worked at Barr’s Insurance for 20 years, and recently transferred to a job, working out of her home, with Hilb Insurance in Virginia.

Jacqueline is survived by one son, Devin L. Stevenson and his wife, Anna of Oil City and her three grandchildren, Evan, Jaxson, and Holland Stevenson.

Also surviving is Jason Rodgers, Jacqueline’s significant other of many years, and her beloved cat, Salt.

She is also survived by her father, Donald Walter Krupitzer, Jr. of Cranberry, her mother, Diane Sue Krupitzer and significant other, Mike Wray, of St. Petersburg, PA, and two sisters, Taylor Gould and husband Tyler of Shippensburg, and Ashley Metz of Oil City.

There will be no visitation or services.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

