Police: Clarion Man Assaults Victim, Attempts to Disarm Police Officer, Bites Probation Officer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars for reportedly assaulting a victim, attempting to disarm a police officer, and biting a probation officer in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on June 24.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 21 Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to an apartment complex along East Main Street, in Clarion Borough, for a fight.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers made contact with Roman Saylor, who was standing on the steps to the entrance to the complex. Officers also spoke with a known male victim, who was inside the front door to the complex.

The victim stated he had been assaulted by Saylor and that police should be arresting him. Saylor appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was having a hard time speaking when officers spoke to him, the complaint states.

Saylor also admitted to “hearing voices,” and appeared to be having hallucinations. He also admitted that he was outside the entrance to the building when the victim came out. The victim was near him, and Saylor thought he could hear him opening and closing a knife in his pocket. Saylor stated that he never saw a knife, but that he felt unsafe so he attacked the victim, the complaint indicates.

Saylor further told police that he first pushed the victim, then punched him in the side of the head twice. The victim had a visible lump on his forehead, a cut on his right eyebrow, and a swollen lip, the complaint notes.

Clarion County Probation arrived on the scene and also spoke with Saylor, who then admitted to injecting methamphetamine on June 20, and then taking 10 Neurontin later that evening. Saylor also admitted to smoking marijuana in the morning before taking eight Concerta pills prior to the arrival of officers, according to the complaint.

The victim was transported to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of injuries.

Saylor was taken into custody by Clarion County Probation for violation of his probation conditions. He was handcuffed, and police followed Clarion County Probation to the Emergency Room. Once inside, Saylor’s handcuffs were removed, and he was cooperative, the complaint states.

The officer left the hospital to attend to an unrelated incident while the probation officer stayed with Saylor. While at the police department, the officer was requested to return to the hospital. Upon arrival, Saylor was semi-cooperative but became restless and refused to provide a urine sample, according to the complaint.

Police asked Saylor if he used meth during the morning instead of last night, and he nodded his head yes. Saylor then lunged forward with his left shoulder towards the probation officer as a scuffle ensued. During the incident, Saylor grabbed the officer’s duty pistol and the officer immediately began weapon retention, the complaint states.

Saylor’s hand was directly on the pistol as the officer placed his hands on Saylor’s hand and held downward pressure. The officers continued to struggle with Saylor, but Saylor maintained his grip on the pistol. Eventually, the officer was able to free Saylor’s hand from the pistol. During this time, Saylor continued to fight, and at some point, bit the probation officer on the left shoulder blade area of his back. This caused bruising and a bite mark, according to the complaint.

Once the officer was able to secure his duty pistol from Saylor, he unholstered his taser and pressed it against Saylor’s back as everyone was going to the floor. Saylor was then handcuffed behind the back without deploying the taser. Saylor was picked up and placed on the hospital bed, but continued to try to resist and had to be held down by several individuals while he was strapped down to the hospital bed with hospital restraints, the complaint indicates.

Still in handcuffs, Saylor was then given an injection into his right leg by hospital staff. Saylor continued to try to get out of the restraints. He eventually started fighting less, but did not completely stop, the complaint indicates.

Saylor then tried to sit up and made a statement: “That didn’t go right. You were supposed to blow my brains out,” the complaint states.

A short time later, another injection was given to Saylor’s right upper arm by hospital staff due to Saylor still being uncooperative. The handcuffs were removed due to his position, with his hands behind his back on the hospital bed. Saylor was kept in hospital restraints and secured to the hospital bed until he became calmer, the complaint states.

After a short time, hospital staff was able to obtain a urine sample and sent it for testing, the complaint notes.

Saylor was arraigned at 11:19 a.m. on June 30, in front of Judge Quinn, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes SBI to designated individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes SBI to designated individuals, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Fear of imminent SBI to designated individuals, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Disarming Law Enforcement Officer – Without Lawful Authorization, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (five counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Tuesday, August 30, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.