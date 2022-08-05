 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Showcases Abraxas Youth Work at Marienville Community Garden

Friday, August 5, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

297100524_469867588291025_3761487565050013723_n (1)MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) recently showcased work by the young men and women of Abraxas at Marienville Community Garden.

Pennsylvania OVR Director Ryan Hyde and Representative Donna Oberlander attended the event which was held on Monday, August 1. Marienville Community Garden was chosen by Pa. OVR to display youth work in the state of Pennsylvania.

296733389_469867591624358_6283351545530776246_n

For the past two years, the youth at Abraxas in Marienville have been diligently working at the garden site in conjunction with various community agencies and citizens.

Oberlander said, “It’s a wonderful place for kids as well as adults to hang out with the beautiful art, games, a train that’s a play area, and much more.”

Screenshot 2022-08-02 202246

The community garden is a group effort with the partnership of Abraxas, OVR, Jenks Township, Marienville Library, and community members.

296551787_469867624957688_3122533193372128940_n

Community Garden


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.