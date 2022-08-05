Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Showcases Abraxas Youth Work at Marienville Community Garden

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) recently showcased work by the young men and women of Abraxas at Marienville Community Garden.

Pennsylvania OVR Director Ryan Hyde and Representative Donna Oberlander attended the event which was held on Monday, August 1. Marienville Community Garden was chosen by Pa. OVR to display youth work in the state of Pennsylvania.

For the past two years, the youth at Abraxas in Marienville have been diligently working at the garden site in conjunction with various community agencies and citizens.

Oberlander said, “It’s a wonderful place for kids as well as adults to hang out with the beautiful art, games, a train that’s a play area, and much more.”

The community garden is a group effort with the partnership of Abraxas, OVR, Jenks Township, Marienville Library, and community members.

