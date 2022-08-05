Richard “Dick” Hugh Green of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Franklin departed this earthly life on July 22, 2022 to be with his Lord.

Dick was born May 6, 1927 in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Richard Abraham &Alice Gibbons Green.

Dick attended schools in Rocky Grove and Thomas Jefferson in Port Arthur, Texas.

He graduated from ICS and Hobart Trade School with a degree in welding engineering.

He was formerly employed by Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co. prior to his military service, then a welder at Joy Technologies for 41 years, retiring May 31, 1989.

He was founder and co-owner of Trico Machine Co. with his son Dale Richard Green starting 1968, closing the business in 2007.

He was a veteran of WWII.

Upon completing his basic training at Camp Blanding, FL, he was sent to the 505th MPB 42nd Rainbow Division Occupational Services in Salzburg, Austria His tour took him to France, Germany, Russia & Austria.

When arriving in Europe, his first assignment was attending the Nuremburg Trials.

A highlight of his tour of duty in Austria was when he had the opportunity to be the chauffeur to then Gen Dwight Eisenhower when he was in camp to inspect the troops.

Dick was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European Eastern Campaign Medal, the Army of Occupation Germany Medal, Army Occupation Medal with Germany clasp & Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII.

Upon his return from the service, Dick was married to Lois Redmond of Oil City, January 2, 1947 at the Hasson Heights Community Church with the Rev. Howard Hazlett officiating.

Dick is preceded in death by his loving & devoted wife (Lois) of 68 years, his son Dale Richard Green, his brother Conrad G. Green, grandson Patrick Lindsay and great grandsons Dale Green III and Benjamin Stephen Green.

Dick is survived by his Daughter Sharyn Green Lindsay and husband Brian of Arizona; Sister-in-law Lorraine Green of Maine; Grandchildren: Erik Lindsay of Arizona, Susan (Green) Kelly and husband Michael of Ohio, Dale Green Jr. & wife Thereas of Franklin, James Green of Hermitage, PA; Dick also had 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Also surviving are his nephews: Mark Green and wife Terri and their family of Maine; Dr. Martin Green and his partner Gail Wolek of New Hampshire; and niece Melissa Green and husband Gary Coyne and their family of Maine.

Dick was a life member of the DAV. Upon his retirement from Joy, he served as a volunteer at Southwest Indian School in Peoria, AZ for 3 years where he taught welding to the students.

Besides his hobby of gardening, golf and always lending a hand to others, he enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and especially the Pine Valley Boys which included some of bis co-workers from Joy.

Funeral Services for Richard (Dick) were privately held at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 312 West Park St, Franklin, PA with Rev. Sam Wagner of Christ United Methodist Church officiating.

Private interment for the family followed at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blinded Veterans Association, PO Box 98081 Washington DC 20090-8081 or www.bva.org 1-800-669-7079.

To express condolences, family and friends are invited to visit: www.hufffuneral.Com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.