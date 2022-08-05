Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Bob was born in Oil City, on May 30, 1948, a son of the late Carl and Mildred (Murphy) Warring.

He was of the Christian faith and had accepted Jesus in his life.

Bob was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Over the years he was employed at Oil City Bowling Alley and Oil City Hospital, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Rebekah “Becky” Jalosky.

They were married December 19, 1969.

Moving to Meadville, Bob became employed by Channellock until his retirement.

He was a social member of the VFW. In his younger years, Bob was an avid bowler, winning many trophies.

He enjoyed doing word searches, watching western movies, and doing anything that involved family, friends and neighbors.

Bob found happiness in the simple things in life. His family was the center of his life.

In addition to his wife, Rebekah, of 53 years, Bob is survived by two children Christopher, Dawn; a grandson Kyle; a sister Eva Mae; his extended family, and many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by a brother Harold.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a future date.

A special thanks to Dr. Oyler, the Barco Oncology Institute, Hospice of Crawford County, all their staff, and the many friends who supported Bob and his family during his illness. Your kindness will not be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rebekah Warring c/o Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home, 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.