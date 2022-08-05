Robert “Mike” M. Connor, went home to Jesus on July 28th, 2022, at age of 80.

He was born to Cecil and Coraline Connor on July 21, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and was the youngest of 13 children.

Robert met his loving wife, Kathy Connor in 1968 in Oil City, after returning from serving in the Navy on the USS Implicit.

They married in 1968 and went on to have one son, Timothy Connor.

They began their life together in Oil City, later living in Madison, Ohio before coming to Spring Hill, Florida.

He retired as a Boilermaker with Local 744 in Cleveland.

In addition to being a loving and devoted husband and father, Robert also enjoyed woodworking and fishing on Lake Erie.

Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those around him.

Robert joins several brothers, sisters, and beloved family members in heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Connor; son, Timothy Connor and partner Barbara Andres; as well as several brothers, sisters, friends, and extended family.

A military service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida on August 25, 2022 at 10:00am with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Windward Village Clubhouse in Spring Hill, from 12:00 to 4:00pm.

Additionally, a Celebration of Life will be held on September 4, 2022 at 105 Ahrens Road, Oil City, Pennsylvania at 4:00pm.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.merrittfuneral.com.

