SPONSORED: Clarion Ford to Promote Ford Driving Skills for Life on August 11 at Steelers Training Camp
Friday, August 5, 2022 @ 12:08 AM
LATROBE, Pa. (EYT) – Ford Driving Skills for Life free safety demonstration at the Pittsburgh Steelers Training camp will help drivers make the right decisions when they are behind the wheel.
(Photo courtesy of Neighborhood Ford Store)
The safety activation at the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp will include:
– Impairment suit Demo
– Tech Area – Tire Safety
– Proper Trailer Towing with U-Haul – https://youtu.be/qEHD9Wjw3lk
– Safe Smart Mobility – Share the Road VR – https://youtu.be/rTGrWBRN6eI
– Seat Belt Challenge
The Safety Day Demonstration will run from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Be sure to stop on your way to the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp.
To secure your FREE tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp, visit https://www.steelers.com/training-camp/.
Safety Day at Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp is located at 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.