SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Tendonitis

West Park Rehab Treats Tendonitis
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Tendinitis is the inflammation or injury of a tendon.
A tendon is the tissue that connects a muscle to a bone. It is strong and fibrous but can be injured with repetitive activities that cause those fibers to tear a little at a time. Or, it happens on a broader scale when a larger portion of the tendon tears following a sports or work-related injury. The extent of injury (inflammation, minor fibrous tears, or a major tear) will dictate what type of treatment is best suited to correct the problem.
A physical evaluation performed by a skilled Physical Therapist at West Park Rehab can help identify the extent of tendon injury. The accuracy of that information can be improved with the addition of a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound. This form of imaging can be used to visualize the exact location and size of tendon injury. Once treatment has been initiated, we can even perform a repeat Ultrasound scan to track the healing of the tendon.
“It’s one thing to describe what tendonitis or a tendon tear is to a patient, but it is an improved experience to actually show a patient their tendon and have them watch the healing process,” – Eddie St.Clair, Physical Therapist and Board Certified Hand Specialist at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics.
Beth Carr, DPT is the Musculoskeletal Fellow at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics who performs these tests at West Park Rehab’s Franklin office. These tests are covered by insurance and oftentimes do not need prior authorization. These tests are exceptionally helpful when an MRI is not being authorized by the insurance.
Don’t let tendonitis go on without getting the help you need. West Park Rehab and Diagnostics has been successfully treating tendonitis and other related injuries for over 20 years. Help is available. In many cases, you do not need a referral to start physical therapy.
