Two Local Students Receive Scholarships from Miller Fabrication

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabricator for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), recently awarded scholarships to two local students planning to work in or advocate for the manufacturing industry after they graduate from college.

Established to support Miller employees’ children, the David R. Miller and Sara G. Miller Scholarship Fund is designed to encourage careers in manufacturing.

2022 scholarship recipients are John McHenry, son of Miller employee Joey Bailey, and Michael J. Aaron, son of employee Mike Aaron.

McHenry received a $5,000 scholarship. A Brookville resident, he graduated from Brookville Area High School and plans to attend Pennsylvania State University to study aerospace engineering.

Aaron, a Frogtown resident who graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School as class salutatorian, received a $4,500 scholarship. He will pursue a major in history and a minor in public history at Gettysburg College. Aaron’s essay highlighted the importance of manufacturing to the country’s development and expressed his commitment to support the industry regardless of the job he ultimately secures.

“The manufacturing industry provides tremendous professional opportunities, but students often overlook it as a viable career path. Our Scholarship Fund helps develop a pipeline of skilled manufacturing workers, which is critical to the economy,” said David K. Miller, chairman of the Miller Fabrication Solutions board. “The scholarships also honor my parents and what they accomplished when they founded the company, while simultaneously supporting employees responsible for our ongoing success.”

Besides being the dependent of a Miller employee, scholarship applicants must:

– Attend high school as a graduating senior.

– Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5.

– Plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical school.

– Submit an essay about how manufacturing has positively affected them or benefited the nation.

– Understand that preference will be given to students pursuing an engineering or manufacturing-related course of study.

The single-year award amounts vary based on the Fund’s annual earnings.

Miller established the Scholarship Fund in 2013 – the company’s 50th anniversary year – to honor its founders’ legacy by growing the manufacturing skilled labor pool. The Pittsburgh Foundation manages the Fund, oversees the application process and ensures compliance with laws regulating scholarships. A seven-member Brookville-based community board, which includes David K. Miller and several local business people, reviews the applications and essays.

Miller has awarded more than $32,000 in student scholarships since the Fund’s inception. The application process for the 2022-2023 school year opens in mid-November and runs through March 2023. When the application period opens in November, Miller encourages high school seniors whose parents work for the company to apply – especially individuals planning to attend trade schools.

More information on the scholarship can be found at https://millerfabricationsolutions.com/.

