UPDATE: Lane Restriction Lifted on Interstate 80 in Corsica After Vehicle Catches Fire

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound in Corsica has been lifted after a tractor-trailer caught fire early Friday morning.

According to a Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the driver of the tractor-trailer called in to report a vehicle fire at 2:52 a.m. on Friday, August 5, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 74, in Corsica, Union Township, Jefferson County.

No injuries were reported.

Corsica Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, as well as DuBois-based State Police and Jefferson County EMS responded to the scene.

“The fire departments cleared, but PennDOT (was) still there, doing cleanup of fuel spill from (the vehicle) and assessing the damage to the roadway,” the dispatcher told exploreClarion.com.

