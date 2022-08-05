Venango Catholic President Takes Position at Erie Diocese

ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie.

She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.

“I am very excited to welcome Laura Blake to the Catholic Schools Office,” said Jim Gallagher, superintendent of Catholic schools. “She has a tremendous passion for the Catholic faith and a sincere desire to serve in Catholic education. Laura’s experience, as well as her outstanding knowledge of educational leadership, make her a perfect fit for this position. I can’t wait to see her energy and skills put to use for all the schools in the diocese.”

Blake has served as a teacher, principal, and system president during her time with the Diocese of Erie. One of her most significant accomplishments was the creation of the Venango Region Catholic School offering education to students in grades K-12. Her work with the VRCS board has led to stability for Catholic education in the Venango region.

“I am thrilled, deeply grateful, and honored to serve the Diocese of Erie as the next assistant superintendent of Catholic schools,” Blake said. “I look forward to working closely with each of the Catholic schools throughout the diocese, helping to continue and strengthen the vital mission and great work already being accomplished.”

Blake earned her undergraduate degree from Seton Hill University and holds a master’s of education in curriculum and instruction from Gannon University. She will complete her superintendent letter of eligibility requirements during the 2022-23 academic year.

Prior to her work with VCRS, she served as principal and faculty member at Seton Catholic School in Meadville. She has been a mentor for principal candidates in the diocese, and trained teachers who are completing their Level II certification.

She has chaired a Middle States accreditation committee and was chair of the diocesan Building in Truth and Love pastoral planning committee for schoollevel planning.

In announcing the position, Gallagher thanked Signorino for his years of outstanding service, steady leadership and wealth of experience with the Diocese of Erie.

“He has served as a mentor to me and to so many of our school leaders during his time at the diocese,” Gallagher said.

