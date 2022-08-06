The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

