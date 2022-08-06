BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation Awards New Nursing Scholarships for 2022

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation has awarded two new scholarships to area students who are pursuing their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (formerly Clarion University).

(Pictured above: Nursing Scholarship recipients Mia Gourley and Darcie Maul.)

These scholarships were made possible through the generous donation of Donald and Norma “Toots” Stroup, who left a lasting legacy through a bequest directed to the Clarion Hospital on behalf of Penn West Clarion’s nursing program. Mia Gourley and Darcie Maul were selected by the scholarship committee to be the 2022 recipients.

To be eligible for scholarship consideration, students must be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango County high school. They must be accepted to Penn West Clarion for the fall semester of 2022, have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school, and plan to pursue their education in nursing, enter the Nurse Extern Program, and gain employment at BHS Clarion Hospital.

Mia Gourley was awarded the first Stroup Family Nursing BSN Scholarship.

Mia is a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. While at Redbank Valley, Mia was President of the National Honors Society, President of the Youth Council, Editor of the Yearbook, and Captain of the Soccer Team. She also participated in the Band, Spanish Club, Travel Club, and school musical, and was active in her church youth group and children’s ministry.

Darcie Maul was awarded the second Stroup Family Nursing BSN Scholarship.

Darcie is a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School. While attending West Forest, Darcie was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Historians, and Student Council. She also served as President of Student Council during her senior year.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.