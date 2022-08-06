Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun.

PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.

The complainant pleaded with the victim to put his pistol away. The complainant was put in contact with Venango County Mental Health/Crisis Intervention. A mental health delegate made contact with the complainant and obtained a Mental Health Warrant (302) for Stanton, police say.

Troopers from PSP Franklin arrived at Stanton’s residence located at 432 Main Street, Rouseville, Venango County, around 11:47 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and attempted to hail the victim outside.

According to police, Stanton refused to come outside and began taunting the troopers. He threatened to shoot the troopers. A search warrant was obtained for Stanton’s residence around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, and nearby residents were evacuated. A perimeter was maintained, and the safety of the public was ensured.

Troopers attempted to negotiate with Stanton for several hours to come out peacefully.

Around 8:30 a.m., Stanton presented himself armed with a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the troopers. A trooper discharged his firearm, and Stanton was struck. Stanton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

According to police, the investigation into the shooting is being overseen by the Venango County District Attorney’s Office.

