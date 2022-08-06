 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Cream Pie

Saturday, August 6, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This pie will disappear in a hurry!

Ingredients

Pastry for single-crust pie
4 large egg yolks, room temperature

2 cups coconut milk
1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, toasted, divided
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°.

-Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans, or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until the edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large heavy saucepan, whisk egg yolks, coconut milk, cream, sugar, cornstarch, and salt until blended. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 2 minutes longer, whisking vigorously. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and 1 cup coconut. Immediately transfer to the crust.

-Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the filling. Refrigerate until cold, 2 hours.

-In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. Spread over pie. Sprinkle with remaining coconut.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


