Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Cream Pie

This pie will disappear in a hurry!

Ingredients

Pastry for single-crust pie

4 large egg yolks, room temperature



2 cups coconut milk1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream1 cup sugar1/3 cup cornstarch1/4 teaspoon salt2 teaspoons vanilla extract1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, toasted, divided2 cups heavy whipping cream1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°.

-Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans, or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until the edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large heavy saucepan, whisk egg yolks, coconut milk, cream, sugar, cornstarch, and salt until blended. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 2 minutes longer, whisking vigorously. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and 1 cup coconut. Immediately transfer to the crust.

-Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the filling. Refrigerate until cold, 2 hours.

-In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. Spread over pie. Sprinkle with remaining coconut.

