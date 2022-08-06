 

Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV

Saturday, August 6, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

C6BB622B-AB6F-4A58-BEC1-D97249347D24CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened pn July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.

Police said the front left of Best’s Polaris Ranger was subsequently struck by a westbound 2014 Toyota RAV4 operated by Jeremiah A. Myers, 25, of Franklin.

The impact caused the ATV to rotate counter clockwise 360-degrees before it came to a final rest in the eastbound lane of Bredinsburg Road.

After hitting the ATV, Myers’ vehicle exited the roadway and struck a ditch, and then traveled approximately 105 feet before coming to its final resting place facing west on the north side of Bredinsburg Road.

Best was transported to UPMC Northwest and then flown to Pittsburgh for treatment of suspected serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Myers was not injured.

Community Ambulance Service and Venango Towing assisted at the scene.


