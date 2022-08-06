James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center.

He was born November 19, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Ivan and Pauline Pryor Patton.

He married Beverly Firster Anderson September 29, 1984.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He served during the Vietnam War era with the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965 with service in Korea.

He worked at Joy Manufacturing for 39 years.

Jim attended Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.

He was a lifetime member and past president and vice president of Coon Fox Club.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with friends and loved western books and movies.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Beverly, include four daughters, Bonnie Mae Castillo (Mike) of Texas, Jackie Manuel (John) of Texas, Kelly Reinsel (Dan) of Ohio, and Mickey Latshaw (Buck) of North Carolina; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack Patton (Diane) of Ohio and Paul (Butch) Patton (Ruth) of Florida; a sister, Shirley Heller of Pennsylvania; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Kenneth, and Jerry Patton and a very special grandson, Logan Reinsel.

Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no services.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

