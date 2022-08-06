Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Born September 7, 1949 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clair M. and Grace M. Hockman Moon.

Judy attended Cranberry High School.

She worked as a vo-tech bus monitor for the Cranberry School District and in maintenance for Bon-Ton in the Cranberry Mall retiring after almost 30 years.

On March 4, 1967, she was married to James E. Flinchbaugh and he survives.

Judy enjoyed crocheting and playing games on her ipad and was well known for her Christmas decorating.

In her younger days, she loved to dance.

She and Jim enjoyed visiting Ponderosa Park and the country and western singers they were able to see there.

Her affinity for feeding her backyard birds gave rise to her house being named Flinchbaugh’s Bed and Breakfast.

Surviving are her husband Jim; a daughter, Kimberly M. Spring and her husband David of Oil City; and a granddaughter, Alexis M. Spring and her partner Corey Baggaley of Venus.

Also surviving are a sister, Sharon Heller of Seneca; her little buddy who she loved to spend time with, Colton Campbell; a special niece, Jeany Bryner of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Edward Moon, Robert Moon, William L. Moon, Sr., Beverly Wice, and Betty Mae Winger; her best friend and sister-in-law, Ginger Moon; and a special nephew, William L. Moon, Jr.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 pm with a funeral service following at 7 pm.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to Jenny’s Dream dog rescue at www.jennysdreamrescue.org.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

