 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Line Painting Planned in Forest County

Saturday, August 6, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot 2022-08-06 084937FOREST CO., Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties, will be doing line painting operations in the week of August 8.

A line-painting crew will be working between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in Warren and Forest Counties, weather permitting.

Line painting is also expected to happen on various roadways throughout the City of Erie next week, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:

– Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.
– Don’t drive on wet paint lines.
– Don’t pass the trucks in a paint train.
– Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.

Weather conditions often affect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be on track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.

Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. Additional information on the statewide line painting effort is available on PennDOT’s website, www.penndot.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.