Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2022.

Born on July 21, 1926, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Mini Dean Zuck.

In her early years, Marian was a Salvation Soldier with the Salvation Army and then became a long-time member of Galloway United Methodist Church.

She loved to garden and take care of her farm animals and pets.

Marian owned her own ceramic shop for many years.

She had a heart of volunteerism and helped many organizations, especially her church.

In her later years, she volunteered often at the Clothing Ministry at Galloway Church. Marian’s favorite actor was John Wayne, and her favorite singer was Johnny Cash.

On June 23, 1950, Marian married Ivan Huff, the love of her life, who preceded her in death in 1978.

On September 11, 1987, she then married Wilson Foster, who preceded her in death on January 4, 1990.

Surviving are three children, Darlene Sharrar and husband Samuel of Venus, Jerry Huff and wife Holly of Oil City, and Donna Huff of Oil City; one daughter-in-law Frances Paulene Huff of TX; twelve grandchildren, Keith Jr., Nilacathiron, Allen Thomas, Jennifer, John, Holly, Debbie, Amanda, Karen, Kate, Danielle, and Mckenzie; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her two husbands, preceding Marian in death are two sons, Keith Eugene Zuck and Ivan Allen Huff Jr., one daughter-in-law Alice Zuck, and one brother, Kenneth Zuck.

Friends and family will gather for a visitation at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 10 am to noon.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at noon with the Rev. Roy Gearhart, pastor of Galloway United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery next to her first husband, Ivan Huff.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Marian’s name to the Clothing Ministry at Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin, PA 16323 or to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

