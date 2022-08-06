Mastriano Makes Campaign Stop in New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) and his wife Rebbie spoke to a restaurant full of energized constituents during a campaign stop at Zack’s Farm To Table in New Bethlehem on Friday.

Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army Colonel who is currently serving as a state senator in Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, spent the first part of his half-hour speech scrutinizing his opponent, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D).

“What does he have to run on? Definitely not his record as attorney general,” said Mastriano. “On his watch, crime went up 37 percent. Fact.”

The state senator also incorporated the ongoing opioid crisis and increasing homicide rates in his speech.

“Under his watch, homicides have doubled in our state. Let’s take Philadelphia for instance. In 2016, 277 homicides a year is now pushing 600,” said Mastriano. ”Overdose deaths are affecting every corner of our state–4,500 deaths last year, which is eighth highest in the nation.”

Mastriano also responded to critics who have labeled him as an “extreme candidate.”

“We’re not extreme. We share your values and the values of the common people across the Commonwealth, whether it be Republicans, most Democrats, and most Independents. It’s about wanting to have a free country and a country we can hand off to our kids that offers the same opportunities and freedoms that we have. That’s not extreme.”

“The extreme is thinking it’s okay to mask up your kids without a reason to do it.” He added that “the science was never there.”

Mastriano also criticized the policies that shut down businesses and sorted them into essential and non-essential–saying “that’s extreme.”

Later, Mastriano invited his wife, Rebecca “Rebbie” Mastriano, to talk about women’s rights and to address “that angle of attack from the Democrats.”

Mrs. Mastriano went through a list of issues that she calls the “Democrats’ dirty laundry list” which she referred to as a “list of things they’ve been doing to us for the past couple of years.”

“They want to say that, as conservatives, we don’t believe in women’s rights,” said Mrs. Mastriano. “We believe that women have the right to be born. We believe that women have the right to baby formula and affordable groceries.”

”We believe that women have the right to say how their children are being schooled. We believe that women have a right to the First Amendment. We believe that women have a right to the Second Amendment. When they come against Doug and I for being conservative, they’re coming against you. That’s who they’re really against.”

Doug Mastriano then spent some time on the topic of school choice.

“They don’t want to talk about the lack of school choice, except for themselves,” said Mastriano. “Josh Shapiro, God bless him, sends his three kids to one of the most exclusive, one of the most privileged schools in the state, perhaps the nation. Almost forty grand per student. If you can afford it, you can have school choice in his case.”

“He’s a loyal son of his party.”

In the second half of his speech, Mastriano laid out his visions for Pennsylvania.

“On Day One, one way we can reinvigorate this community and this region of the state here is to get us out of The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).”

The RGGI is an initiative of ten eastern states that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector. This initiative sets a regional cap on CO2 emissions from electric power plants from states within the initiative.

Mastriano intends to open state lands for drilling saying that “we can do it safely and environmentally.”

”We don’t want dirty water. We don’t want our wildlife or animals being contaminated. We want clean air. And, we have the technology these days to develop our energy sources, so we’re going to drill, drill, drill.”

Building on his Day One actions and focusing on another controversial topic, Mastriano said, “On Day One, no boys on the girls’ team. On Day One, no boys in the girls’ bathroom.”

Mastriano continued: ”On Day One, any regulations or restrictions that are still in place leftover from the Wolf administration will be rolled back, any COVID restrictions will be over, and any jab for job requirements will be stricken down.”

Instead of welcoming a “ghost flight of illegals” into Pennsylvania, Mastriano said he would have the state police take them to Joe Biden’s house in Delaware.

Mastriano also said that Pennsylvania isn’t taking good enough care of their military veterans and that he will stand with those veterans and law enforcement in Pennsylvania.

Mastriano says that he was labeled an election denier just because he “had questions.”

“No, the election happened. We just have questions,” said Mastriano. “And, per our state, and U.S. Constitution, the House and Senate have oversight of the matter and conduct of elections, so we want election reform, and I think we should start off with voter ID.”

Mastriano ended the event by explaining why he got involved in politics and his reason for entering the gubernatorial race.

“What motivated Rebbie and I to not ride off into the sunset, as so many colonels do, was that our very freedoms and way of life is at stake here.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: exploreClarion.com and other local news sources were in attendance for the event but were not permitted by the Mastriano campaign to ask questions or interview Mr. Mastriano at the event regarding issues of local interest. Attempts to contact the campaign before the event took place were met with no response.

