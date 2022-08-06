Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.

According to New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, crews quickly extinguished a roaster fire upon arrival.

Workers were evacuated from the building when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

No information has been released on the extent or estimated costs of the damage.

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Limestone Township Fire Company were also called to the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS was also dispatched.

The scene was cleared at 8:46 p.m.

