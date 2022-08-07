All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Lawrence Brand
Sunday, August 7, 2022 @ 12:08 AM
Lawrence Brand served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Lawrence B. Brand
Born: July 26, 1945
Died: October 25, 2021
Hometown: Lucinda, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Lawrence served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.