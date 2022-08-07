 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Zucchini Squares

Sunday, August 7, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

One more zucchini recipe to finish off the summer garden!

Ingredients

2 cups shredded zucchini (do not pack)
1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup butter, softened
2-1/2 cups sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
3-1/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Glaze:
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

-In a small bowl, combine zucchini, buttermilk, lemon zest and lemon juice; toss to combine. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time. In another bowl, whisk 3-1/4 cups flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with zucchini mixture, mixing well after each addition. Toss blueberries with remaining flour; fold into batter.

-Transfer batter to prepared pan, spreading evenly (pan will be full). Bake 30-35 minutes or until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

-In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients until smooth; spread over top. Let stand until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


