Clarion Man Accused of Shoving Victim to the Ground, Head-Butting Him

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly shoving a victim to the ground and then head-butting him when he stood up.

Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old David Anthony Christie on Monday, August 1, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 24 Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Agway Lane, in Clarion Borough, for an assault.

Upon arrival, a known man told police “the old guy (pointing to the balcony) assaulted him.” The man on the balcony was identified as David Christie, the complaint states.

At this point, both Christie and the victim began to argue, and the officer told them to stop. He then asked the victim to write out what happened while he went up to the balcony to speak with Christie, as well as other witnesses inside the apartment, according to the complaint.

Christie told police he was on the balcony talking to another individual when (the victim) came up onto the balcony to visit a friend who lives next door. The victim then said, “You got a (expletive) staring problem?” The victim proceeded to get in Christie’s face, so Christie shoved him to the ground, the complaint states.

Christie further told police that the victim got back up and was trying to grab his neck and “scuffling” with him. Christie added that he then head-butted the victim in the nose twice to get him off, the complaint indicates.

A witness at the scene reiterated to police exactly what Christie reported.

According to the complaint, “Christie kept telling (the officer) he wanted the victim charged with attempted murder as he has previously had his neck broken three times.”

The victim told police that he never touched Christie and that he was the one who got assaulted.

Around 11:00 p.m., the officer was dispatched to the hospital to speak to the E.R. nurse. It was learned that the victim was in the E.R., and the hospital staff was planning to do a head scan on him.

Christie was charged with the following offenses:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on August 30 with Judge Quinn presiding.

